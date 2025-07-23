India Ratings Slashed GDP Forecast To 6.3% Driven By Economic Headwinds

India's GDP projections for the fiscal year 2025-26 have been slashed to 6.3%, which is 30 basis points lower as compared to its earlier forecast of 6.6% in December 2024, by India Ratings and research (Ind-Ra).

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its Monetary Policy Committee meeting in June had projected the real GDP growth for the fiscal year 2025-26 at 6.5%.

Why Is The GDP Forecast Slashed?

According to the rating agency, there is an uncertain global scenario from the unilateral tariff hikes by the US for all countries and weaker-than-expected investment climate as major headwinds.

The rating agency said that major tailwinds are factors such as monetary easing, faster-than-expected inflation decline, and likely above-normal rainfall in 2025, said Devendra Kumar Pant, the Chief Economist and Head Public Finance, India Ratings and Research.

Ind-Ra had also assigned a key risk of tariff war and any capital outflow, while forecasting the 2025-26 growth at 6.6% in December 2024.

Factors such as low inflation, monetary easing and favourable monsoons have brightened the scope for a continued economic recovery in 2025-26, and they are likely to minimise the impact of strong headwinds emanating from global uncertainty.

India's Growth Trajectory

As was expected, India's economy grew by 6.5% in real terms in the recently concluded financial year 2024-25, official data showed recently.

In 2023-24, India's GDP increased by an impressive 9.2%, continuing to be the fastest-growing major economy.

Additionally, the economy also grew 8.7% and 7.2% respectively, in 2021-22 and 2022-23.