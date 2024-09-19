Published 17:39 IST, September 19th 2024
India recognises need to streamline trials in terror financing, money laundering cases: Official
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday released India mutual evaluation report on combating terror financing and money laundering.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India recognises need to streamline trials in terror financing, money laundering cases: Official | Image: Pexels
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:39 IST, September 19th 2024