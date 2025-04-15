India Roars Back: First Major Stock Market to Erase April 2 Tariff Meltdown

India has emerged as the first major equity market to fully recover the losses triggered by the U.S. tariff announcement on April 2, marking a significant milestone in global financial resilience.

The NSE Nifty 50 surged as much as 2.4% on Tuesday, closing above its April 2 level. This sharp rebound outpaced other Asian and global indices, many of which continue to reel under pressure from heightened trade tensions.

Since the announcement of the tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump, most equity markets have seen declines of over 3%, giving India the rare distinction of rebounding within a month.

Stockbroking analysts tracking the sector attribute the recovery to India’s relatively low dependence on global trade and its strong domestic consumption base. Additionally, the country’s proactive diplomatic approach — including efforts to negotiate interim trade terms with the U.S. — has helped reassure investors.

The rally gained further momentum after the U.S. administration softened its stance, offering a 90-day delay on retaliatory tariffs for several countries and exempting key sectors such as electronics.

Notably, Indian manufacturers in the electronics and auto components sectors were among the top gainers. Shares of Dixon Technologies and Kaynes Technology rose significantly, while auto parts firms like Sona BLW and Samvardhana Motherson posted gains upwards of 7%.

India’s strong fundamentals and cautious policy navigation appear to have insulated its markets, at least for now, from the ripple effects of escalating global trade disputes, according to industry watchers.`

Meanwhile, Indian auto stocks rallied sharply on Tuesday, with the Nifty Auto index climbing over 3%, following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting potential relief from steep import tariffs on foreign automobiles and components.