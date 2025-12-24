Updated 24 December 2025 at 15:24 IST
India's AI Boom: Why TCS Pivoted To This AI Strategy Ahead of 2026?
TCS has introduce a new AI strategy to become the largest AI-led tech services organisation.
- Republic Business
After tech giants like Google bet big on India's role in the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom, TCS has introduced a fresh AI strategy to become the “largest AI-led tech services organisation”.
On the first Analyst Day in 10 years, the Mumbai-headquartered tech company revealed that its AI services revenue grew by 16.3% to $1.5 billion, and its next-generation services revenue rose to $11 billion, according to a CLSA report.
Key Insights On TCS' New AI Plan Ahead Of 2026
Moreover, TCS is looking to capatalise on the AI wave in India after companies like Google announced plans to invest $15 billion for creating an AI data centre campus in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, which in its construction phase would create nearly 1,00,000 jobs.
Meanwhile, Reliance Industries’ revealed its $11-billion joint venture to develop 1 GW of AI data capacity in Andhra Pradesh. On other hand, AWS has earmarked $8.3 billion to cloud infrastructure in Maharashtra.
Earlier, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had also announced plans to infuse nearly $6.5 billion over the upcoming period of 5–7 years to build 1 GW of data-centre capacity. The other major.investment plans includes OpenAI's 1 GW data centre in India.
Currently, the south Asian nation is credited with generating 20% of the world's data, but hosts only 3% of the global data centre capacity.
