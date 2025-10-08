Updated 8 October 2025 at 18:47 IST
Reserve Bank Of India Reserve Bank Of India Launches Digital Currency Retail Sandbox
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday launched a retail sandbox for its central bank digital currency (CBDC). Suvendu Pati, chief general manager at the Reserve Bank of India, said it will allow fintech firms to build and test solutions as part of the ongoing pilot.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Advertisement
RBI launches digital currency retail sandbox | Image: YouTube
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday launched a retail sandbox for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), allowing fintech firms to build and test solutions as part of the ongoing pilot, Suvendu Pati, chief general manager at the Reserve Bank of India, said.
The RBI's first retail e-rupee pilot, its version of a CBDC, began on December 1, 2022.
Total CBDC users in India are about 7 million.
(This is a developing story)