Reserve Bank Of India Reserve Bank Of India Launches Digital Currency Retail Sandbox

Updated 8 October 2025 at 18:47 IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday launched a retail sandbox for its central bank digital currency (CBDC). Suvendu Pati, chief general manager at the Reserve Bank of India, said it will allow fintech firms to build and test solutions as part of the ongoing pilot.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
The RBI's first retail e-rupee pilot, its version of a CBDC, began on December 1, 2022.

Total CBDC users in India are about 7 million.

(This is a developing story)

