India's Deadliest Air Crashes That Shook the Nation: A Timeline of Tragedies in the Skies

India's history of aviation has seen a number of catastrophic air disasters that not only snatched away scores of lives but also brought to light dismal safety failings, infrastructure concerns, and systemic loopholes in India's air transport system. As the country struggles with the Air India tragedy in Ahmedabad, here are a few of the worst airline crashes that left an everlasting mark on India's flying history:

1. Charkhi Dadri Mid-Air Collision (1996) – 349 Killed

The worst aviation disaster to hit India was on November 12, 1996, when a Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 747 had a mid-air collision with a Kazakhstan Airlines Ilyushin Il-76 over Charkhi Dadri in Haryana. Miscommunication and loss of altitude led to a horrific crash that cost the lives of all 349 people onboard. It is the world's deadliest mid-air collision.

2. Kanishka Bombing – Air India Flight 182 (1985) – 329 Killed

Air India Flight 182 blew up in mid-air off the Irish coast on June 23, 1985, when Sikh extremists planted a bomb. All 329 passengers, who were predominantly Canadians of Indian origin, were killed. The bombing continues to be one of the most deadly acts of aviation terrorism in the world and the worst ever disaster of an Indian carrier.

3. Air India Flight 855 (1978) – 213 Killed

On January 1, 1978, a Boeing 747 crashed into the Arabian Sea just minutes after departing from Mumbai. The accident was caused by a malfunctioning instrument and the spatial disorientation of the captain. All 213 passengers and crew members perished.

4. Air India Express Flight 812 (2010) – 158 Killed

On 22 May 2010, a Dubai-Mangalore flight flew past the tabletop runway of Mangalore Airport and crashed into a valley. 158 out of 166 people on board lost their lives. Pilot negligence and difficult runway conditions were held responsible.

5. Indian Airlines Flight 113 (1988) – 133 Dead

On October 19, 1988, the aircraft crashed while attempting to land in foggy conditions in Ahmedabad. All but 3 of the 136 onboard were killed. Poor visibility and procedural lapses contributed to the disaster.

6. Indian Airlines Flight 257 (1991) – 69 Dead

This flight crashed into a hill while descending near Imphal on August 16, 1991. Pilots allegedly descended below the safe minimum altitude without visual reference, which led to the plane colliding with the ground.

7. Alliance Air Flight 7412 (2000) – 60 Killed

On July 17, 2000, a turboprop plane crashed into a neighborhood close to Patna airport while attempting a go-around. Engine failure and crew negligence resulted in the fatal crash.

8. Indian Airlines Flight 491 (1993) – 55 Killed

On April 26, 1993, the aircraft collided with a truck on take-off from Aurangabad and crashed. 55 out of 118 onboard were killed. Ground clearance and runway safety were key issues after the crash.

9. Air India Express Flight 1344 (2020) – 21 Dead

During heavy rain on August 7, 2020, a repatriation flight from Dubai veered off Kozhikode's tabletop runway, plunged into a 30-foot gorge, and disintegrated. 21 were killed and more than 100 injured. Weather conditions, runway design, and pilot maneuvering were blamed in the inquiry.

10. Tata Airlines Crash at Juhu (1938) – 1 Dead