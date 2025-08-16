India's electronics export surged 47% in Q1 2025-26: Piyush Goyal

Indian electronics exports rose more than 47% year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 over the same quarter in 2024-25, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on X. During this quarter, the exports were to the tune of $12.4 billion.

What Did Piyush Goyal Say?

"Our electronics exports have seen a surge of over 47% in Q1 of 2025-26 over the same quarter in 2024-25. It is a sweet success story for 'Make In India', which has led to an exponential growth in our electronics production from $31 Bn to $133 Bn in a decade beginning 2014-15," the minister wrote on the social media platform X.

He added that the government has created several enablers for making India Aatmanirbhar in manufacturing. As a result, India has moved from having two mobile manufacturing units in 2014 to more than 300 today, he added.

According to him, one of the greatest journeys has been our transformation from a mobile importer to becoming the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. The electronics sector has also generated large-scale employment opportunities with solar modules, networking devices, charger adapters, and electronic parts, also playing a key role in strengthening our exports, he further wrote in his post.

The exports of electronics goods increased from Rs 38,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 3.27 lakh crore in 2024-25, an eightfold increase, the post added.