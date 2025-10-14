India's Energy Security Receives Major Push, Natural Gas Reserve Discovered 17 km Off Andaman Coast

A major "natural gas reserve" was discovered 17 km off the Andaman coast at 2,650 m depth. | Image: Unsplash (Representative Image)

In India's push towards self-reliance in the energy sector, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, said a major "natural gas reserve" was discovered 17 km off the Andaman coast at 2,650 m depth.

As per preliminary studies, this newly-discovered clean energy source has 87% high-quality and efficient methane.

Taking to X, Hardeep Singh Puri, said, "Major natural gas reserve discovered 17 km off the Andaman coast at 2,650 m depth. Preliminary studies show gas with ~87% methane - clean, efficient & high-quality. Aligned with PM ji’s vision, this discovery adds strength to India’s mission for energy security and offshore exploration. The Andaman Basin is emerging as India’s next offshore frontier".

Earlier this month, Puri had the world's third-largest energy and oil consumer, India is also the fourth-largest refining hub, boasting a total refining capacity exceeding 258 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA).

In exploration, India has launched its largest offshore Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) round, covering 25 blocks across approximately 1.91 lakh square kilometers.

Bharat is making strong progress toward clean energy goals. The country aims to produce 900 KTPA of green hydrogen by 2030, while in compressed biogas (CBG), 114 plants are operational, generating 780 tonnes per day, with 42,800 tonnes procured in FY 2024-25.