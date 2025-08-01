India's GST Collection Surges to Rs 1.96 Lakh Crore in July, Up 7.5% Year-on-Year

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections continued their robust growth trajectory in July 2025, reaching Rs 1,95,735 crore. This represents a significant 7.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase, according to the latest government data released today, Friday, August 1, 2025. This marks the seventh consecutive month that GST collections have remained above the Rs 1.8 lakh crore mark, signaling sustained economic momentum.



The consistent performance of GST collections underscores a healthy uptrend in economic activity across the country. The 7.5 per cent monthly rise in July further reinforces the positive sentiment.



Looking at the broader picture, the cumulative GST collection for the April-July 2025 period stands at Rs 8,18,009 crore, reflecting a strong 10.7 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. This consistent double-digit growth in the current fiscal year highlights improved compliance and an expanding tax base, contributing to the government's fiscal strength.



Experts view these figures as a positive indicator of India's economic resilience, especially amidst a dynamic global financial landscape. The steady flow of indirect tax revenue provides the government with greater fiscal headroom for developmental initiatives and managing potential economic challenges.



Also Read: M&M Plays to Its EV Strengths, Stays Shielded from Rare Earth Crunch

