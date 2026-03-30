India's Industrial Production Surges 5.2% In February - Here's Why

India's industrial production (IIP) in February surged to 5.2% as against 4.8% in January as a result of higher manufacturing activity, and recovery in capital goods output.

The rise in IIP was largely driven by manufacturing sector, which saw 6% growth last month as against 4.8% recorded in January. Meanwhile, the capital goods output witnessed an uptick of 12.5% supported by investment and infrastructure activity as compared to 4.1% in January.

Coming to infra and construction linked goods, the growth in demand was robust at 11.2%, but remained slower than 14.6% in January.

On the consumer durables end, the production rose by 7.3%, while non-durable consumer goods declined 0.6%, signalling a mixed trend and weakness noted in essential goods consumption.

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Meanwhile, Infrastructure and construction goods rose 11.2%, and intermediate goods surged 7.7%, indicating steady pace in key sectors. However, the primary goods segment fell to 1.8%.

Overall in manufacturing, 14 of the 23 industry groups recorded positive growth with main contributors being motor vehicles, machinery, and equipment, and basic metals.

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