India's Infrastructure Output Grew 2% YoY - Key Details

India's infrastructure output grew 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in July 2025, as per official government data, citing a Reuters report.

The index, which tracks activity across eight sectors and makes up 40 per cent of the country's industrial production, grew at a revised 2.2 per cent in June, compared to the initial estimate of 1.7 per cent., the report said.

The south Asian nation's crude oil output fell 1.3 per cent year-on-year in July against a revised fall of 1.2 per cent in June. Natural gas production fell 3.2 per cent YoY in July after a decline of 2.8 per cent in June

The Cement output rose 11.7% year-on-year in July, and the steel manufacturing rose 12.8 per cent year-on-year in July after a revised 9.7 per cent growth in June