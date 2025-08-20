Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 20 August 2025 at 18:38 IST

India's Infrastructure Output Grew 2% YoY - Key Details

India's infrastructure output grew 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in July 2025, as per official government data, citing a Reuters report.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
India's infrastructure growth
India's infrastructure growth | Image: JSW Steel
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

India's infrastructure output grew 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in July 2025, as per official government data, citing a Reuters report. 

The index, which tracks activity across eight sectors and makes up 40 per cent of the country's industrial production, grew at a revised 2.2 per cent in June, compared to the initial estimate of 1.7 per cent., the report said. 

The south Asian nation's crude oil output fell 1.3 per cent year-on-year in July against a revised fall of 1.2 per cent in June. Natural gas production fell 3.2 per cent YoY in July after a decline of 2.8 per cent in June

The Cement output rose 11.7% year-on-year in July, and the steel manufacturing rose 12.8 per cent year-on-year in July after a revised 9.7 per cent growth in June

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Starlink Ties Up With UIDAI For Internet Rollout

Meanwhile, Coal production fell 12.3 per cent year-on-year in July against a fall of 6.8 per cent in the previous month. The electricity generation rose 0.5 per cent YoY in July against a revised drop of 1.2 per cent in June. 

Published By : Nitin Waghela

Published On: 20 August 2025 at 18:38 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source