Updated 20 February 2026 at 17:39 IST

India's Infrastructure Output Rises 4% YoY In January: Official Data

India's infrastructure output rose 4% year-on-year in January, government data showed on Friday, February 20.

India I Infrastructure Output | Image: Unsplash

India's infrastructure output rose 4% year-on-year in January, government data showed on Friday.

The index, which tracks activity across eight sectors and makes up 40% of the country's industrial production, grew at a revised 4.7% year-on-year in December.

(This is a developing story)

