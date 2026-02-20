Updated 20 February 2026 at 17:39 IST
India's Infrastructure Output Rises 4% YoY In January: Official Data
India's infrastructure output rose 4% year-on-year in January, government data showed on Friday, February 20.
India's infrastructure output rose 4% year-on-year in January, government data showed on Friday.
The index, which tracks activity across eight sectors and makes up 40% of the country's industrial production, grew at a revised 4.7% year-on-year in December.
(This is a developing story)
