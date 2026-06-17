India's Jet Fuel Exports To Europe Heads Back To 2025 Level: Kpler

India's exports of jet fuel to Europe have risen to levels seen since before an EU ban was placed on Russian-origin fuel in January, data from Kpler and LSEG shows.

Around 62,000 barrels per day of jet fuel have been imported by the EU, going to Italy from India's Jamnagar refinery, data from Kpler shows.

LSEG data similarly shows around 64,000 bpd of fuel being imported by the EU.

This is the highest since December 2025, when imports stood at roughly 89,000 bpd, per both data platforms.

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A European Union ban on products derived from Russian oil took effect on January 21 aimed at curbing oil revenue which Moscow uses to fund the Ukraine war.

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However, Reliance operates two refineries at its Jamnagar complex - one geared for exports and one for India's domestic market.

It said last year that it had stopped processing Russian crude at its export-oriented facility.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration in April ​renewed a waiver allowing countries to buy Russian oil and petroleum products loaded on vessels through May 16. The cargoes were loaded around May 16 and May 25, data from LSEG and Kpler showed.