India's Job Market Thrives: AI & ML Roles Soar by 42% in June, Fresher Hiring Up

India's employment ecosystem is witnessing robust growth, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) roles leading the charge, recording an impressive 42% year-on-year (YoY) increase in June 2025. This significant surge was highlighted in the latest Monthly Economic Review released by the Department of Economic Affairs.



The report highlights India's expanding influence in global services, with hiring in Global Capability Centres (GCCs) also experiencing a healthy 9% YoY rise. This growth signals strengthening opportunities within the nation's burgeoning tech and service sectors.



Further good news for the workforce comes from the substantial 11% YoY increase in fresher hiring during June 2025, indicating improved entry-level employment opportunities across various industries. The overall labour market remains stable, buoyed by a strong rebound in white-collar hiring, which saw double-digit annual growth.



Formal job creation continues its upward trajectory. The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) reported an all-time high in net member additions in May 2025, with 20.06 lakh new members—the highest monthly figure since payroll data tracking began in April 2018.



Confirming this positive trend, the Naukri JobSpeak June 2025 report cited by the Department of Economic Affairs shows India's white-collar job market in full revival. The hiring index reached 2,854 in June 2025, reflecting a 10.5% YoY increase in hiring activity across sectors, cities, and experience levels.



Leading this sector-specific growth was the insurance sector with a 32% YoY jump, followed by hospitality and travel (21%), BPO and ITES (19%), real estate (16%), oil and gas/power (15%), healthcare (11%), and education and FMCG (10%).



Both India's manufacturing and services sectors are actively contributing to job creation, with the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) employment sub-index remaining in the expansionary zone for the sixteenth consecutive month. While manufacturing employment saw increased growth, the services sector experienced a slight moderation from its record highs in May 2025.



An analysis of EPFO's new subscriber data for May 2025 revealed that a significant 59.5% of new members were in the 18-25 age group, followed by 22.8% in the 26-35 age bracket, and 16.6% over 35. This data indicates a strong influx of young adults and first-time job seekers into the organized workforce.



The report concludes that the consistent increase in formal job creation and workforce participation reflects the ongoing efforts by the government to generate ample employment opportunities for India's aspiring workforce.



