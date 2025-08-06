India's Largest Depository NSDL's Stock Price Surges 5% On D-Street Debut - Here's Why

India's largest depository National Securities Depository Limited's share price surged as much as 5.10 per cent from its listing price to hit a high of Rs 924.90 apiece.

This also marked a 15.61 per cent high from its issue price.

The shares of country's oldest depository were listed at Rs 880 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 10 per cent to its issue price of Rs 800 per share, in sync with D-street expectations.

Meanwhile, the stock price of its rival Central Depository Services India Limited (CDSL) was trading 1.2 per cent lower at Rs 1,546.80, and its market cap had also dipped to Rs 32,328 crore,

On the other hand, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty were trading marginally lower

At closing, the NSDL share price was at Rs 936.00 apiece on the BSE, 15 per cent higher from its listing price of Rs 800.

NSDL's Rs 4k Crore IPO Subscribed 41 times

The Rs 4,011.60 crore NSDL IPO was subscribed 41.02 times, after receiving bids for more than 144 crore shares worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore against 3.51 crore shares offered.

The public issue was subscribed 103.97 times in the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment, followed by 34.98 times in the non-institutional investor (NII) segment.

The quota reserved for retail investors was booked 7.76 times, while the employee portion was subscribed 15.42 times.

Institutional Investors Profited From Early Investments In NSDL

Early investors such as SBI, IDBI Bank, Union Bank, and NSE are expected to get up to 400 times return on their original investment.