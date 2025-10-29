India's Maritime Sector To Draw Rs 8 Trillion Investment, Create 1.5 Crore Jobs By 2047: Hardeep Singh Puri

India's maritime sector is set to attract trillions of investments and create more than one crore new jobs by 2047, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said while speaking at the India Maritime Week 2025.

"The maritime sector is poised to attract Rs 8 trillion of investment in trade, and 1.5 crore new jobs by 2047," he stated, adding that India's economic progress is closely tied to its maritime strength.

Puri said that India's maritime journey is entering a phase of rapid growth, anchored in trade, innovation, and global partnerships.

Highlighting the growing scale of India's infrastructure, the minister shared that he met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently, who confirmed that the first phase of the Jewar Airport would become operational by the end of November.

"The combined footfall of Jewar Airport and IGI Airport will be more than the footfall of Heathrow and many other airports combined," Puri said, underlining India's expanding air and trade connectivity.

Puri also said that events like India Maritime Week bring together over 100 countries, 500 exhibitors, and more than one lakh delegates. He described the forum as one that “forges partnerships that will define the next maritime century.”

He added that India Maritime Week is "a celebration of India's deep oceanic heritage and its bright future." Puri emphasised that the country's maritime tradition stretches "from the dockyards of Lothal to the Chola fleets to the Maratha navies," reflecting centuries of sea-linked trade and defense strength.

Speaking on India's growing economic role, he said, “India is growing rapidly, with the GDP now at USD 4.3 trillion. Over 50 per cent of our GDP comes from external sectors, and we cannot underestimate the importance of trade and shipping in our growing economy.”

The event, inaugurated by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah in Mumbai on Monday, brought together several key leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Odisha Chief

Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

In his address on Monday, Shah said that "this is India's Maritime Moment," marking the transformation of the Gateway of India into the "Gateway of the World." He said that over the past decade, structural reforms in the maritime economy have positioned India as a strong global player.