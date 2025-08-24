India's Outbound Investments Surge 67% In FY25, Driven By ESG, GIFT City, Global Tax Reforms: EY

India's outbound investments have increased 67.74 per cent to USD 41.6 billion in FY2024-25 from USD 24.8 billion in FY2023-24, according to a EY report.

The number of transactions also rose by 15 per cent, signalling a sharp uptick in global confidence, states the report titled "India abroad: Navigating the global landscape for overseas investment - 2025".

It highlights that Indian companies are focusing on diversification, prioritising environmental, social, and governance (ESG) aspects, and leveraging technology-led growth to drive their global expansion strategies. The EY report highlights sectoral impacts across IT, energy, pharma, automotive, and hospitality.



While intermediary jurisdictions like Singapore, the Netherlands, and Mauritius have long dominated outbound investment structuring, Indian companies are now broadening their horizons.



The report noted that the shift is being driven by changing global tax rules, tighter regulatory oversight, and evolving strategic priorities.



Countries like the UAE, Luxembourg, and Switzerland are gaining ground, offering a mix of favorable tax regimes, progressive regulatory frameworks, and alignment with India's interests in sustainability, digital innovation, and trade expansion.

The UAE is seeing rising investor interest beyond its traditional role in energy, spurred by the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and new opportunities in infrastructure and technology.



Meanwhile, Luxembourg's strength in fund management and green finance, along with Switzerland's IP-friendly environment and advanced infrastructure, are drawing attention as alternative gateways for Indian capital.