India's Path To $30 Trillion Economy Is Frictionless: Amitabh Kant

In the backdrop of the West Asia conflict, ex-Niti Aayog Chairman Amitabh Kant noted that India's path to becoming a a $30 trillion economy is easy, simple and frictionless.

"India can only become a $30 trillion economy when growth is easy, simple, and frictionless," the veteran bureaucrat penned on X.

Highlighting the pertinence of Jan Vishwa Bill 2.0, he said it advances this vision by making compliance smarter and trust-based.

Further, he noted that "by decriminalising 1,000 minor offences, the bill enables a more "confident, and self-driven India".

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While BJP had positioned the bill as one of the largest decriminalising move, the opposition was of the opinion that it normalises corruption, fraud and corporate non-compliance, rather than ease of doing business.

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As per the provisions of the bill, 784 provisions across 79 central acts administered by 23 ministries have been amended. Of these, 717 provisions have been decriminalised to promote ease of doing Business, while 67 provisions have been amended to facilitate Ease of Living.

Overall, the bill seeks to rationalise more than 1,000 offences by removing minor offences. However, the central feature of these reforms is the replacement of criminal penalties, particularly imprisonment for minor procedural violations, with graded monetary penalties.

Notably, violations such as non-maintenance of documents or non-submission of information, which were earlier punishable through court-imposed fines or imprisonment, can now be adjudicated through this civil penalty mechanism.

On the other hand, the act also provides for the appointment of adjudicating authorities by the central government and state governments, along with a defined process involving issuance of show cause notices, provision for personal hearing, and an appellate mechanism.

Earlier, the Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, noted, “I could not find any parallel anywhere in the world and certainly never in India... 1,000 provisions of the law covering a span of 79 different Acts of Parliament have been addressed in one stroke.”