India's Sizzling GDP Numbers: Three Factors Driving The India Story

India's economic engine roared past all expectations in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, with Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) surging to 8.2% year-on-year (YoY) for Q2 FY26. This figure, which was much above consensus expectations, marks an acceleration from the 7.8% growth recorded in the first quarter (Q1 FY26).

The Gross Value Added (GVA), a more accurate measure of domestic economic activity, increased by 8.1%, underlining broad-based strength.

According to a report by YES Bank dated November 28, 2025, the boost to GVA came primarily from the manufacturing sector, which posted a 9.1% growth rate, while the "Financial, Real Estate and Professional services" sector also performed strongly with a 10.2% expansion in Q2 FY26.

This strong performance is being driven by a powerful trifecta of factors that have enabled India to retain its crown as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

1. The Manufacturing Rebound

The star performer was undoubtedly manufacturing. Sectoral GVA jumped 9.1% in Q2, a sharp pickup from the previous year and from 7.7% recorded in Q1 FY26.

Construction activity expanded 7.2%, while Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), which is the best proxy for investment spending, grew a solid 7.3%, buoyed by the government’s continued capex thrust in roads, railways and urban infrastructure.

According to the report, “the biggest pull (to GVA) came from the manufacturing sector growth at 9.1% in Q2FY26… This is likely to have been on account of the advancement of the start of the festive season into Q2 compared to Q3 in most of the years.” The early onset of festive demand clearly gave factories an extra boost.

2. Services Sector Refuses to Slow Down

India’s services juggernaut kept charging ahead, with the tertiary sector posting 9.2% GVA growth. Within this, the segment “Financial, Real Estate and Professional Services” stole the show with a scorching 10.2% expansion.

The same Yes Bank report highlighted the shift within services: while “Trade, Hotels, Transport and Communication” cooled to 7.4% in Q2 from 8.6% in Q1, the financial and professional services segment “pulled up to 10.2% in Q2FY26 (9.5% in Q1FY26)”.

Surging credit offtake, a buoyant equity market and rapid digitisation continue to fuel this segment.

3. Private Consumption Stages a Strong Comeback

Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE), which accounts for roughly 57% of India’s GDP, grew a healthy 7.9% in Q2, markedly better than the 7.0% seen in Q1.

Falling food inflation, GST rate rationalisation towards the end of the quarter and improving real incomes all lifted consumer sentiment.

The report noted: “As was broadly expected, real consumption demand supported the growth momentum with private consumption expenditure growing by 7.9% YoY in Q2FY26 compared to 7.0% YoY in Q1FY26.”

The One Drag: Ballooning Trade Deficit

A widening trade deficit exerted a significant drag on headline GDP from the expenditure side. Net exports turned more negative, mirroring monthly trade gaps that have consistently widened through FY26 so far.

Outlook: Still Robust, But Pace May Ease

The stellar first-half performance has prompted economists to upgrade full-year forecasts. Yes Bank has raised its FY26 GDP estimate to 7.4% from an earlier 6.9%, with GVA now seen at 7.3%.

However, the bank cautions that the second half could see some moderation: “H2FY26 growth expected at 6.7% compared to H1FY26 at 8.0%,” driven by slower government capex (after heavy front-loading in the first half), fading festive boost and persistent pressure from net exports.

Bond markets reacted immediately; 10-year G-Sec yields rose as the hotter-than-expected print reduced the odds of aggressive RBI rate cuts in the near term.

The Bottom Line

India’s 8.2% print is more than just a number; it is powerful evidence that domestic demand and industrial revival are now strong enough to keep the economy in high gear even amid global uncertainties.