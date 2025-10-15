India's Stock Market Received 40 Crore Attacks During Op Sindoor: NSE Chief Ashish Chouhan's Big Revelation

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) came under an unprecedented wave of cyberattacks during the recently concluded “Operation Sindoor,” with a staggering 40 crore attempted breaches reported, NSE Chief Ashish Chouhan revealed on Wednesday.



Speaking at Republic Bharat’s Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan, organised by Republic Media Network, Chouhan described the attacks as part of an evolving technological threat landscape.

“As technology evolves, the country witnesses a spurt in attacks. There are crooks who are ahead of us. While the army defends our borders and the police protects us internally, there are international attacks targeting investors. People from beyond the borders advise transferring money to accounts in Nepal or China, claiming high returns. I urge everyone to be extremely cautious with such investments,” he said.



Chouhan highlighted the scale of threats faced by NSE’s IT framework. “Our systems receive 15–17 crore cyberattacks daily. During Operation Sindoor, in just 20 minutes, we witnessed 40 crore attacks. While we are not trading during these attacks, we provide critical information to investors and brokers. Cyber terrorists mistakenly believe that attacking our websites will impact the country’s economy. Our teams ensure this does not happen, but vigilance is necessary for everyone,” he added.