Updated 15 October 2025 at 18:44 IST
India's Stock Market Received 40 Crore Attacks During Op Sindoor: NSE Chief Ashish Chouhan's Big Revelation
NSE Chief Ashish Chouhan revealed that India’s stock market faced 40 crore cyberattacks during “Operation Sindoor.” Speaking at Republic Bharat’s summit, he warned investors of rising digital threats and urged caution as NSE combats millions of daily hacking attempts.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) came under an unprecedented wave of cyberattacks during the recently concluded “Operation Sindoor,” with a staggering 40 crore attempted breaches reported, NSE Chief Ashish Chouhan revealed on Wednesday.
Speaking at Republic Bharat’s Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan, organised by Republic Media Network, Chouhan described the attacks as part of an evolving technological threat landscape.
“As technology evolves, the country witnesses a spurt in attacks. There are crooks who are ahead of us. While the army defends our borders and the police protects us internally, there are international attacks targeting investors. People from beyond the borders advise transferring money to accounts in Nepal or China, claiming high returns. I urge everyone to be extremely cautious with such investments,” he said.
Chouhan highlighted the scale of threats faced by NSE’s IT framework. “Our systems receive 15–17 crore cyberattacks daily. During Operation Sindoor, in just 20 minutes, we witnessed 40 crore attacks. While we are not trading during these attacks, we provide critical information to investors and brokers. Cyber terrorists mistakenly believe that attacking our websites will impact the country’s economy. Our teams ensure this does not happen, but vigilance is necessary for everyone,” he added.
He also warned about the growing use of automated cyber tools. “Robots created by cybercriminals can attack anyone who pays them. Your mobile devices can be infiltrated without your knowledge. Do not download apps you are unfamiliar with,” Chouhan cautioned.
During the fireside chat, the NSE chief confirmed that attacks originated from multiple geographies, reflecting a coordinated international effort. While he clarified that no financial losses occurred during those attacks. the incident could accelerate investments in advanced AI-driven cybersecurity frameworks in India’s financial infrastructure.
With cyber threats evolving constantly, NSE’s experience during Operation Sindoor underscores the importance of robust digital defense mechanisms to safeguard India’s markets and investors, according to Chouhan.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 15 October 2025 at 18:44 IST