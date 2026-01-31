India's Textile And Apparel Exports To US Plunge Over 31% In November 2025 | Image: Reuters

New Delhi: The United States (US) recorded divergent trends in textile and apparel (T-and-A) imports from its key Asian suppliers in November 2025, reflecting shifting sourcing patterns amid global trade adjustments, according to OTXEA data and Citi Analysis.

Imports from India witnessed a sharper contraction, falling 31.4% year-on-year in November 2025 compared with November 2024, marking one of the steepest monthly declines among major suppliers, it said.

This significant decline is indicative of the challenges faced by India's textile and apparel exporters in the US market.

On the other hand, the US T-and-A imports from Vietnam rose by 12.2% year-on-year in November 2025, underscoring Vietnam's growing importance as a sourcing hub.

In contrast, imports from Bangladesh declined by 14.5% over the same period, signaling pressure on shipments from the South Asian exporter, the data said.

On a broader monthly basis, Vietnam consistently posted strong growth throughout 2025, with double-digit increases in several months, including April, May, and June.

China, however, continued to see a sustained slowdown, with imports declining sharply across most months of 2025, including a 48.5% drop in November.