India's 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect' Roadmap To Achieve $2 Trillion In Exports In 7 Years

India's roadmap to achieve 2 trillion dollars in exports over the next 6 to 7 years is anchored in zero defect, zero effect and equitable opportunity, which was recently reiterated by the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal.

The ambitious target of 2 trillion dollars in exports over the next 6 to 7 years is inclusive of 1 trillion dollars each in merchandise and services exports, according to the Department of Commerce.

"Strengthening quality standards across the manufacturing ecosystem will be critical to building global trust and expanding India’s presence in international trade," it said.

Speaking at the National Quality Conclave, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal noted that the vision of 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect' during the Amrit Kaal period will help India become $30–35 trillion economy by 2047.

This comes after India inked several FTA's, especially with the European Union, and United States, enabling preferential access to global markets.

Further, he stressed upon the need for India to achieve high-quality standards as it enables them to maximise their gains from international markets

The Union Minister explained how previous market conditions led consumers to choose 'export quality' products, resulting in different standards for domestic and international items. He stated that both domestic and export markets should follow the same high standards, which need to be adopted from existing export market practices.

In January 2026, key export sectors recorded strong growth. Engineering Goods exports increased by 10.37%, rising from US$ 9.42 Billion in January 2025 to US$ 10.40 Billion in January 2026.

Petroleum Products exports grew by 8.55%, from US$ 3.48 Billion to US$ 3.77 Billion during the same period.