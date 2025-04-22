India, Saudi Arabia Explore Joint Refinery, Petrochemical Projects: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India and Saudi Arabia are exploring joint projects in the refineries and petrochemicals industry, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi told Arab News in an interview, while he was on two-day visit to the country on Tuesday.

"We are now working on feasibility studies for electricity grid interconnectivity between India and Saudi Arabia and the wider region," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister will meet Prince Salman during his visit to "further deepen and strengthen" ties between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement last week.

The two countries are intended to partner on various spheres, including economic, defense, and cultural dimensions.

Modi: First Indian PM To Visit Jeddah In 40 Years

In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Jeddah in more than four decades. His previous visits have been limited to Riyadh, which is the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Previously, Indira Gandhi, former Indian Prime Minister had visited Jeddah in 1982.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This visit will strengthen the friendship between India and Saudi Arabia. Eager to take part in the various programmes today and tomorrow," post landing in the city.

During his visit to this city, the Prime Minister is expected to visit a factory where Indian workers are employed and he will interact with them during his time there.