India Saved The World During Covid-19 and Emerged Out of It As World's Fastest Growing Economy: Deepak Bagla

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) Director Deepak Bagla reflected on how India’s growth story accelerated exponentially during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, turning a crisis into a launchpad for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Formerly CEO of Invest India and now steering AIM under NITI Aayog, Bagla highlighted how the government’s policy reforms, digital adoption, and resilient entrepreneurs enabled India to emerge as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem post-COVID, creating over 100 unicorns and attracting more than $100 billion in funding since 2021.

In an insightful address at the Republic Business Leadership Conclave, he said, "India went into COVID being the fastest-growing large economy and came out of it as the fastest-growing large economy."

He highlighted how India played an instrumental role to save the world from the challenges the world was facing at that time.

"In those 22 months of COVID-19, India ran the world's largest vaccine programme. India was one of the few countries that developed its own vaccine. India ran the world's largest medical support programme, supplying medicines to over 135 countries. In March 2020, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was not readily available in India. By July that year, India was exporting PPEs to the entire world. Our Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) made this possible by pivoting their business models," Bagla said.

He continued, "Alongside this, India ran the world's largest food support programme in history, providing food to 800 million people for two years. India did it. During the same period, India also implemented the world's largest water sustainability programme, Jal Jeevan Mission, even during the lockdown. While the world was locked down, India was creating opportunities and supporting its people. When COVID started in March 2020, there were 32 million investment accounts; by September 2023, India had 100 million accounts. The world was locked, but India was working, building a platform to fund the growth of a new India. This is the resilience of India."