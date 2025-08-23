India says trade negotiations with US are still going on

MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - India's foreign minister said on Saturday that trade negotiations with U.S. are still going on but there are lines that New Delhi needs to defend.

Indian goods face additional U.S. tariffs of up to 50%, among the highest imposed by Washington, due to its increased purchases of Russian oil. A 25% tariff has already come into effect, while the remaining 25% is set to be enforced from August 27.