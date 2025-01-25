India Secures Rs 20 Lakh Crore Investment Commitments at World Economic Forum

India secured investment commitments worth over Rs 20 lakh crore during the five-day World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, which concluded on Friday in Davos. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw led India's largest-ever delegation to the forum, which included five Union ministers, three chief ministers, and several state leaders.



"Team India" Showcases Potential

A joint press conference comprising Union and state ministers from all political parties was held for the first time. The delegation demonstrated India's potential with two pavilions where the state and central government departments have collaborated. It underlined that India is one of the top destinations for investment with major focus areas such as green energy, technology development, and data centers.

Maharashtra was the single biggest gainer, as the state delegation, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , secured 80 percent of total investments. In total, it signed 61 MoUs with an aggregate investment value of Rs 15.70 lakh crore, which is anticipated to generate jobs for 16 lakh people.



Other States See Heavy Investments

Telangana: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy led a delegation that brought home 20 MoUs valued at ₹1.79 lakh crore, likely to generate close to 50,000 jobs.

Kerala : Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve held over 30 one-on-one meetings at the Invest Kerala Pavilion and demonstrated the state's huge investment potential.

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh put forward its vision of becoming a $1 trillion economy and drew huge investments into different sectors.

Investment Attractors

Vaishnaw pointed out that trust and talent were the main drivers of global investments in India. He emphasized that India had proved itself as a trustworthy country that respects intellectual property rights and offers a vibrant democracy. He further said that despite global challenges, India remains a beacon for peace, growth, and inclusive development.

Corporate Giants Commit to India



Several international companies also announced significant investments in India. Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that the global beverage major AB InBev would invest $250 million in India's beverage sector. Unilever, which operates as Hindustan Unilever in India, also announced plans to set up two new manufacturing units in Telangana.

Global Engagement and Future Prospects