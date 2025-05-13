India Set To Design World’s First 3nm Chip,  Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Declares

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the country is set to design its first 3nm semiconductor chips. The announcement, made via a tweet on X, accompanied by an insightful video, marks a monumental achievement for India's semiconductor ecosystem and positions the country as a key player in the global tech race.

The 3nm (nanometer) chips, which are at the cutting edge of semiconductor technology, promise to revolutionize everything from mobile devices to artificial intelligence systems. With their ultra-small size, 3nm chips allow for higher performance, improved energy efficiency, and smaller form factors—essential for next-generation electronics like 5G infrastructure, AI-powered systems, and autonomous vehicles.

Vaishnaw’s tweet highlighted India’s growing capabilities in the semiconductor sector, which has long been dominated by countries like the U.S., South Korea, and Taiwan. The move to design 3nm chips in India signals the country’s increasing self-reliance in the critical field of advanced technology, as well as its ambition to reduce dependence on foreign chip manufacturers.

In the video shared by Vaishnaw, experts from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) showcased the progress made so far in India's semiconductor journey. The chip design will be carried out by homegrown tech firms and startups, with government-backed initiatives to provide the necessary infrastructure and financial support.

The semiconductor industry, which is vital for nearly all electronic devices, is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. With global supply chains under stress and demand for chips soaring, India’s entry into 3nm chip design is expected to bolster the country’s position in the global tech market and promote technological self-sufficiency.









Renesas To Design 3nm Chip

Japanese electronics and semiconductor giant Renesas India will become the first company to design 3-nanometer (nm) chips end-to-end in the country, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Tuesday.

“This is the first time we will be getting into 3 nanometers,” Vaishnaw said while inaugurating Renesas’s new research and development center in Noida. “So far, we have seen designs in 7 nanometers and 5 nanometers. This step marks a major leap in India’s semiconductor roadmap.”

The minister also virtually inaugurated the company’s design center in Bengaluru, further expanding Renesas’s footprint in India.





Vaishnaw emphasised the government’s dual focus—rapidly scaling up electronics manufacturing, which is growing at a double-digit CAGR, and simultaneously laying the foundation for a robust semiconductor design ecosystem. He said India is positioning itself to become not just a hub for manufacturing but also for cutting-edge chip innovation.