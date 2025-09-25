India Set To Lead Global Green Hydrogen Push: S&P Global

India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in the hydrogen industry, with a strong focus on green hydrogen, Dave Ernsberger, Co-President of S&P Global Commodity Insights said on Thursday.



"India's journey in developing hydrogen capabilities, taking a leadership role in the global hydrogen industry, and a special emphasis here in India on green hydrogen as well, is truly impressive," Ernsberger said while mentioning India's progress in clean energy.



He highlighted the significance of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, calling it "a really important part of the global journey towards cleaner energy, energy independence for countries like India and more beyond."



The Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission on January 4, 2023, with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore. The overarching objective of the Mission is to make India a Global Hub for production, usage and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives, by targeting production of 5 MMT per annum of Green Hydrogen by 2030.



With abundant renewable energy resources and robust industrial infrastructure, India is well-positioned to lead, he said. "India is in an excellent position to really lead the world in developing green hydrogen, and hydrogen in general, given that really strong asset base," Ernsberger noted.



He emphasised that collaboration will be critical to advancing the sector. "Collaboration between the private sector, the public sector, government leadership, and traders, and more beyond, supply chains, will really be what propels this new industry forward," he said.



India's green hydrogen ambitions are seen as a cornerstone of its clean energy transition, aiming not only to meet domestic demand but also to become a key exporter in the future.



On September 11, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the 1st Annual Green Hydrogen R&D Conference organised by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in New Delhi and launched a new Rs 100 crore Call for Proposals to support start-ups in hydrogen innovation.



The scheme will provide up to Rs 5 crore per project for pilot projects in innovative hydrogen production, storage, transport and utilisation technologies. At the conference, 25 start-ups are showcasing their innovations, ranging from electrolyser manufacturing to AI-driven optimisation and biological hydrogen solutions.

