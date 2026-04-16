India has slipped to the position of the world's sixth-largest economy, according to the latest data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This is a reversal for a nation that only months ago was hailed as the fourth-largest global economic power.

The IMF’s April 2026 World Economic Outlook database estimates India’s nominal GDP at current prices to be $4.15 trillion. This places India behind the United Kingdom, which has moved into fifth place with a GDP of $4.26 trillion, and Japan, which holds the fourth spot at $4.38 trillion.

Why the Rank Dropped

The primary driver behind the fall is the mechanics of exchange rates. Global GDP rankings are calculated in nominal U.S. Dollars.

Rupee Depreciation: The Indian Rupee depreciated by approximately 11% against the Dollar in FY26.

The Dollar Effect: While the domestic economy grew strongly in Rupee terms, the weaker currency compressed the total value when converted into Dollars for international comparison.

The UK Rebound: Conversely, a relatively stronger British Pound helped the UK edge ahead in the nominal charts.

The Base Year Shift

A technical factor in the ranking shift was the revision of India's GDP base year. In February 2026, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) shifted the base year from 2011-12 to 2022-23.

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Lower Nominal Base: The new series revealed that India’s nominal GDP was lower than previously estimated under the old series by about 4% (approximately ₹345.5 lakh crore vs ₹357 lakh crore).

Accuracy Over Optics: Economists note that while this made the economy appear smaller on paper, the revision provides a more accurate picture of the modern Indian economy, accounting for sectors that were previously underrepresented.

Fastest Growing Major Economy

Despite the ranking slip, the IMF projected India’s real GDP growth at 6.5% for 2026, the highest among major economies, significantly outpacing the US, China, and Germany.

Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran previously noted that while relative global rankings are subject to external factors like currency volatility, India is comfortably on track to cross the $5 trillion milestone in the coming years.

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Currently, the top five economies in the world according to the IMF are: