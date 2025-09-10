Updated 10 September 2025 at 09:52 IST
Stock Market Today: NSE, BSE Open Higher On Hopes Of Progress In US Trade Talks
India's equity benchmarks opened higher on Wednesday, extending their rally, fuelled by hopes of progress in trade talks with Washington, while recent tax cuts and firming expectations of a U.S. rate cut supported sentiment.
The Nifty 50 rose 0.49% to 24,991, and the BSE Sensex indexes gained 0.5% to 81,504.36, respectively, as of 09:15 a.m. IST.
The Nifty has gained about 1.2% in the last five sessions, and is trading about 5.4% below the record high hit on September 27, 2024.
All 16 major sectors logged gains at the open. The broader small-caps and mid-caps gained 0.5% each.
Geopolitical risks, however, resurfaced after U.S. President Donald Trump urged European Union officials to impose 100% tariffs on China and India as part of a strategy to pressure Russia, according to a U.S. official and an EU diplomat.
But Trump also indicated that the U.S. could boost trade with India, citing ongoing discussions to reduce barriers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is looking forward to speaking with Trump, and that the two countries were working to conclude trade negotiations at the earliest.
