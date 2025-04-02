India Surpasses 1 Million EV Sales Milestone in FY 2024-25

India’s e-mobility sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by strong government policies, technological advancements, and increasing environmental awareness. According to statement by the government of India, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) recorded over 1 million electric vehicle (EV) sales in FY 2024-25.

Surge in E2W and E3W Sales

As per PIB data, electric two-wheeler (e-2W) sales reached 11,49,334 units in FY 2024-25, marking a 21 percent increase from 9,48,561 units sold in the previous fiscal year.

Additionally, electric three-wheeler (L5 category) sales grew by 57 percent, with 1,59,235 units sold, compared to 1,01,581 units in FY 2023-24.

This achievement aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s vision of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070 and the broader goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, according to Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Subsidy Schemes giving a further boost

To promote green mobility and strengthen India's EV ecosystem, MHI launched the ‘PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme’ on September 29, 2024. The scheme, with a budget of Rs 10,900 crore over two years (up to March 31, 2026), replaced the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024, which was initially active from April 1 to September 30, 2024.

Under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, 10,10,101 electric two-wheelers and 1,22,982 electric three-wheelers were registered on the VAHAN portal in FY 2024-25, the heavy ministry claimed.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries & Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, praised the achievement, stating, "Crossing 1 million EV sales is a testament to the success of MHI’s flagship schemes, including FAME, EMPS, and PM E-DRIVE."