India Taking Measured Steps in Trade Talks, Says Piyush Goyal Amid US Negotiations

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India will not rush into signing trade agreements or accept terms that could undermine its long-term economic interests, even as negotiations continue with key partners, including the United States, according to media reports.

Speaking at an event in Berlin, Goyal emphasised that trade partnerships should be rooted in trust and mutual growth rather than quick market access or short-term targets.

“Trade agreements are not just about tariffs or the next six months. They are about building lasting relationships and creating sustainable frameworks for global business,” he said, alluding to India’s ongoing discussions with Washington.

The minister underscored that India’s trade strategy is shaped by a long-term vision focused on balanced growth. “Our approach is guided by what benefits the country in the years to come, not by immediate commercial considerations,” Goyal remarked.

In a separate interview with Doordarshan on Thursday, Goyal said both sides were making headway in bilateral talks. “We are in continuous dialogue with the United States. Our teams are engaged, and the commerce secretary recently met his US counterparts. We’re working towards a fair and equitable agreement,” he stated.

Advertisement

It was reported earlier that the India–US trade discussions, which had been stalled for years, aim to reduce tariffs on Indian exports—some of which currently face duties of up to 50 percent. Both the nations have set an ambitious goal of boosting bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

Advertisement

Goyal is currently in Germany, where he met Dr. Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor and G7 & G20 Sherpa. The two discussed expanding Indo-German collaboration and advancing talks on the India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

In a post on X, Goyal wrote: “Both sides are committed to the shared prosperity of our nations.”