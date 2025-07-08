BREAKING India To Pay 10 Per Cent Tariffs If It Continues In BRICS: Donald Trump

Washington: India will have to pay 10 per cent reciprocal tariffs if it continues in BRICS said US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Donald Trump said that BRICS is trying to destroy the dollar and they will not taking that standard. In another statement, US President added that India won't be a member of the BRICS for too long.

The US President said that tariffs are charged by other countries at levels that are ridiculous. Without tariffs, the government does not have the right to do trade. We are picking a number that is low, much lower as to what they charge us.

Several other countries have given us total access on zero tariff saying please do not charge us. I do not like those deals. It is time that America charged from the country that ripped us, the US President said.



BRICS was set up to discourage US Dollar

Speaking to press, Donald Trump took an aim at the BRICS saying it was set up to discourage the US dollars adding India will have to have a 10 per cent tariff if it continues in this nation grouping.

Donald Trump further said that any country in BRICS will have to pay 10 per cent trade tax.

People appreciating what we are doing, says Donald Trump

The US President said that if people want to challenge us, it's fine but they need to pay for it. People are starting to appreciate what we are doing. Almost every country charges us tariffs.

We built South Korea but they pay us very less. A lot of countries have a lot of deficit with us. We supply the military for them. Every country has to pay tariffs from August 1.

They don't have to pay if they are not doing trade with US, Donald Trump

Donald Trump said that countries who are not indulging in trade with us don't have to the tariffs. “We were a rich country, we had an all-tariffs nation.”

The European Union is treating us very nicely now-a-days. They were treating us very badly earlier. They were being very tough. We are talking to them, we are two days off in sending a letter that means a deal with the European Union, mostly with a smaller number like 25 per cent.