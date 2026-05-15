Updated 15 May 2026 at 13:24 IST India and UAE Ink Strategic Petroleum Reserves MoU; Secures Additional LPG Supplies India and the UAE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in strategic petroleum reserves and guarantee increased LPG supplies to India. The agreement strengthens India's energy security framework amid rising global oil pressures and ensures long-term fuel supply stability from the Gulf partner.