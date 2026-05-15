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India and UAE Ink Strategic Petroleum Reserves MoU; Secures Additional LPG Supplies

India and the UAE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in strategic petroleum reserves and guarantee increased LPG supplies to India. The agreement strengthens India's energy security framework amid rising global oil pressures and ensures long-term fuel supply stability from the Gulf partner.

Shourya Jha
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India and UAE energy ministers shaking hands after signing a strategic petroleum reserves and LPG supply agreement.
India and the UAE have signed a MoU | Image: Republic

India and the UAE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in strategic petroleum reserves and guarantee increased LPG supplies to India. The agreement strengthens India's energy security framework amid rising global oil pressures and ensures long-term fuel supply stability from the Gulf partner.

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 Shourya Jha
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