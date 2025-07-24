India-UK FTA: 'Defining Moment...' - Here's What CII Said On Historic Trade Deal Between Both Countries

The Indian Industry Delegation is accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his landmark United Kingdom (UK) visit, which resulted in the signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) earlier today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Delegation

The delegation accompanying PM Modi included 16 key business leaders from Indian industry, led by Mr Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder & Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and Co-Chair of the India-UK CEO Forum.

The business delegation which was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) underscored the strong collaboration between the government and industry in advancing India-UK economic ties.

"Indian industry across all sectors welcomes the India-UK FTA with great optimism. This agreement establishes a modern, forward-looking partnership that will stimulate innovation, ease market access, and foster investment. Businesses in India as well as the UK stand to gain tremendously, as it lays the groundwork for scaling up bilateral cooperation across key growth sectors," Sunil Bharti Mittal said.

Key Takeaways Of The Meeting

CII also engaged with several senior members of the British government and policymakers, along with select UK CEOs. Discussions also focused on key sectors of collaboration, including skills and mobility, digital transformation and advanced technology, sustainability and climate action, and pharmaceuticals and healthcare.

In the last five years, India has maintained a positive trade balance with the UK, which remains a key trading partner. The economies of both the countries aim to double bilateral trade to $120 billion by 2030 and at present, more than 970 Indian companies operate in the UK, contributing approximately £1.17 billion in corporation tax and providing employment to around 1.1 million people, playing a vital role in supporting local economies and livelihoods, the confederation said in a statement.

Mr Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, added, "CII has been a longstanding advocate for a comprehensive and forward-looking India–UK Free Trade Agreement. This FTA marks a defining moment in our bilateral relationship, reflecting a shared commitment to inclusive growth, economic resilience, and industrial transformation. It creates a strong foundation for deeper market access, regulatory cooperation, and next-generation partnerships between Indian and UK businesses."