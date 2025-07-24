India-UK Trade Deal: From Whisky To EV—Here's What Gets Cheaper For Indian Consumers

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement brings more than just diplomatic or economic value — it directly benefits Indian consumers. | Image: Freepik

India and the United Kingdom have signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), expected to increase bilateral trade by $34 billion annually. While this deal opens new opportunities across sectors, one of the biggest takeaways for Indian consumers is the significant price drop on a wide range of British products.

Below is a detailed look at what Indian shoppers can expect to get cheaper in the coming months and years.

Scotch Whisky to Become Affordable

One of the most noticeable changes will be in the price of Scotch whisky. Currently, India imposes a hefty 150% import duty on Scotch. Under the new agreement, this will be cut to 75% immediately and reduced further to 40% over the next ten years.

This move will make premium Scotch brands far more accessible to Indian consumers, potentially boosting demand and sales in the alcohol market.

Electric Vehicles to See Massive Price Cuts

Electric vehicles (EVs) imported from the UK will also benefit from major tariff reductions. Import duties will drop from a steep 110% to just 10%—though this will apply within a defined quota system. With India pushing for wider EV adoption, the availability of UK-made electric cars at lower prices could offer Indian consumers more premium and eco-friendly options.

British Chocolates, Biscuits, and Soft Drinks Get Cheaper

The FTA will reduce tariffs on several food and beverage categories, including chocolates, biscuits, and soft drinks.

These products, often considered luxury or imported items, will become more affordable in supermarkets and online platforms. Consumers who enjoy British confectionery and packaged goods are expected to benefit directly from this price drop.

Price Drop in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

British beauty and personal care products—which are popular in India but often expensive due to high import duties—will now be significantly cheaper. The FTA removes or reduces tariffs on cosmetics, skincare items, and other grooming products. This could lead to greater availability of UK brands in Indian retail stores and e-commerce marketplaces.

Cheaper Medical Devices and Equipment

Medical devices imported from the UK, such as diagnostic tools and surgical equipment, will become more affordable. While this has broader implications for hospitals and clinics, consumers too will benefit—especially in terms of access to advanced, high-quality healthcare devices and procedures at potentially lower costs.

Premium British Food Products Now Within Reach

For Indian consumers with a taste for global cuisine, the FTA opens up access to premium UK food products, including lamb, salmon, and processed food items.

Earlier, these products faced high import tariffs (up to 70% in some cases), but under the new deal, they will now enter India either duty-free or with much lower tariffs. This means more competitive pricing and the wider availability of gourmet and imported food choices.

How Much Will Tariffs Fall Overall?