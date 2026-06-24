Commerce Ministry Notes ‘Substantial Progress’ On India-US Trade Pact As Both Sides Eye ‘Tangible Benefits’

India and the United States have entered the final stretch of negotiations for a major interim trade deal. Following productive meetings in New Delhi between Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, officials from both nations have signaled that a historic agreement is now within reach.

The talks are focused on completing the "first phase" of a broader trade agreement. This interim pact is seen as a crucial step in strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries.

The recent discussions were centered on resolving the remaining technical issues, with both sides describing the deal as “very, very close,” negotiators are now focused on fine-tuning the framework.

For India, the goal is to secure competitive advantages that help Indian exporters reach more American customers, while for the U.S., the focus is on opening up the massive Indian market to American goods in a way that is fair and balanced for both nations.

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A factor driving the current urgency is the upcoming July 24 deadline. On this date, the current temporary 10 per cent tariff rules imposed by the United States under Section 122 of the Trade Act are set to expire.

According to officials, the timeline has become highly complex after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a previous reciprocal tariff structure in late February. That initial framework, established in the February 7 Joint Statement, had proposed lowering tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent against a 50 percent baseline, giving India a distinct edge over competing ASEAN nations. With Washington's temporary 10 percent flat levy expiring next month, both sides are rushing to finalize a stable, long-term tariff architecture.

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Commerce Ministry Statement

In an official statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry confirmed that the two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of core Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) elements, including enhanced market access, digital trade, supply chain resilience, reduction of non-tariff barriers, and expanded cooperation in strategic sectors.

According to the ministry, "Both sides noted substantial progress by negotiating teams in recent months and welcomed the momentum from successive technical and ministerial-level engagements."

The statement noted that the focus of these rounds is to create direct practical milestones for both economies, "discussions focused on pathways to conclude an interim agreement as an important milestone toward a comprehensive BTA."

Under the framework, India has offered calibrated tariff reductions on high-value U.S. industrial and agricultural exports, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh fruits, and soybean oil. New Delhi is actively using these sessions to lock down long-term tariff stability. The Commerce Ministry emphasized this mutual objective, stating that, "both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries."

While the broader trade agreement is a long-term project, this interim deal acts as a stepping stone. It aims to resolve immediate trade frictions and provide a clear roadmap for the "Mission 500" goal, reaching $500 billion in total trade between the two nations by 2030.

The partnership spans technology, energy security, and defense. The trade deal is expected to be a cornerstone of this relationship, showing that the two largest democracies can work together to build a future that benefits their citizens.