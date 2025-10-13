India-US Stick to Fall Deadline for Warly Part of Trade Deal, Indian Official Says

India and the United States are working toward finalizing the first phase of their long-discussed trade agreement by fall 2025, reaffirming their commitment to deepen economic and strategic cooperation, a senior Indian government official said on Monday.



The talks, which have been underway for several months, aim to resolve key tariff and market access issues while paving the way for a broader trade partnership. According to the official, both sides have agreed to an ambitious but achievable timeline for concluding the initial framework, which is expected to focus on energy, technology, and critical supply chains.



“Negotiations are progressing well. Both sides are aligned on reaching a first-stage agreement by next year,” an unnamed official was quoted as saying to Reuters, adding that the discussions are taking place across multiple working groups and at various ministerial levels.