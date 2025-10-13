Updated 13 October 2025 at 14:25 IST
India-US Stick to Fall Deadline for Warly Part of Trade Deal, Indian Official Says
India and the U.S. are targeting fall 2025 to conclude the first phase of a trade pact, focusing on energy, technology, and supply chains. New Delhi is seeking to expand LNG and crude imports from the U.S. to strengthen energy security and deepen bilateral economic ties.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
India and the United States are working toward finalizing the first phase of their long-discussed trade agreement by fall 2025, reaffirming their commitment to deepen economic and strategic cooperation, a senior Indian government official said on Monday.
The talks, which have been underway for several months, aim to resolve key tariff and market access issues while paving the way for a broader trade partnership. According to the official, both sides have agreed to an ambitious but achievable timeline for concluding the initial framework, which is expected to focus on energy, technology, and critical supply chains.
“Negotiations are progressing well. Both sides are aligned on reaching a first-stage agreement by next year,” an unnamed official was quoted as saying to Reuters, adding that the discussions are taking place across multiple working groups and at various ministerial levels.
India is also exploring expanded imports of energy and natural gas from the United States as part of efforts to diversify its energy mix and strengthen long-term energy security. New Delhi has already emerged as one of the fastest-growing buyers of US crude and liquefied natural gas in recent years, and the proposed deal could further streamline trade and investment in this sector.
Trade experts suggest that a limited early harvest agreement could help both economies stabilize supply chains disrupted by global geopolitical tensions, while setting the stage for a comprehensive trade pact later.
The push for a 2025 timeline also comes amid renewed efforts by both nations to enhance their economic partnership within broader strategic initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and Quad cooperation.
If achieved, the deal would mark a significant milestone in India-US economic relations, reinforcing their shared goal of building a resilient and technology-driven trade architecture for the future.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 13 October 2025 at 14:25 IST