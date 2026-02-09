India-US Trade Deal Gives Exports a Competitive Edge; ICICI Sees Boost for Textiles, Engineering and INR

India’s exports to the United States are expected to gain a competitive edge following the reduction in tariffs | Image: Unsplash

India’s exports to the United States are expected to gain a competitive edge following the reduction in tariffs to 18% under the interim India-US trade framework, according to an ICICI Bank Global Markets report. The report notes that the tariff cut reverses the pressure created by the earlier 50% levy, which had impacted nearly 66% of India’s exports to the US, or about $57 billion worth of goods.

India’s goods exports to the US currently stand at approximately $86.7 billion, while imports from the US are around $45.3 billion, making the US India’s largest export destination.

ICICI’s analysis shows that exports in the high-tariff segment declined sharply after the imposition of the 50% levy. Between September and November 2025, exports from this segment fell 23% year-on-year, weighing on labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, and agriculture.

In contrast, exports in the non-tariff segment rose 57% year-on-year, partially offsetting the decline. With peak tariffs now capped at 18%, the report expects India’s exporters to regain price parity with Asian peers, improving volumes and margins across key categories.

Sectors Positioned to Benefit:

According to the report, labour-intensive and engineering sectors stand out as the biggest beneficiaries of the trade deal:

Textiles exports to the US stood at $10.4 billion in FY25, growing at a 4.1% CAGR since FY19

Engineering goods exports reached $17.8 billion, expanding at an 8.8% CAGR

Electronic goods exports, including mobiles, surged to $15.2 billion, clocking a 29% CAGR

Pharmaceutical exports touched $10.5 billion, growing at 9.4% CAGR

ICICI notes that tariff parity improves competitiveness for Indian exporters relative to peers in Vietnam, Bangladesh, and China, especially in textiles, leather, and agriculture.

Trade Deals Now Cover Two-thirds of Global Markets

With the US agreement added to existing trade pacts, India now has trade agreements covering around 66% of global markets, a structural positive for exports over the coming years. Exports to the US and EU have grown faster than overall exports, at 8.7% CAGR and 8% CAGR, respectively, compared with 4.8% CAGR for total exports since FY19.

ICICI expects India’s external sector to strengthen meaningfully post the trade deal. The current account deficit (CAD) is projected to remain contained at around 1% of GDP in FY27, equivalent to roughly $45 billion, supported by improved export competitiveness and stable services inflows.

The report also forecasts a turnaround in the balance of payments, with BoP inflows of $15 billion in FY27, compared with outflows in FY25 and FY26.

Positive Implications for INR

The trade agreement is seen as supportive for the rupee, which has depreciated 7.9% since September 2024 amid foreign portfolio outflows. ICICI expects improved trade flows and capital inflows to provide stability to the currency and ease pressure on domestic liquidity.