'India-US Trade Deal Is A Fair Deal’: US President Donald Trump After US SC Tariff Ruling

After the US Supreme Court in a majority ruling scrapped the Liberation Day tariffs, US President Donald Trump said nothing changes with regards to trade deal with India, they’ll be paying & we will not be paying tariffs.

"India-US trade deal is a fair deal," Trump noted, while adding that his "relationship with India is fantastic."

"We are not paying tariffs to India now & they are paying to us; we did a little flip," he said.

This comes after the US top court's decision lays a blanket of confusion on the workings of India-US trade deal, especially after both countries agreed upon the interim trade pact framework.

The US slashed the levy on India to 18% from 50%, effectively removing the 25% punitive tariffs, however, the SCOTUS verdict legally scrapped the basis for the original tariff imposition.

Sharing his admiration for PM Narendra Modi, he mentioned, "PM Modi is a great man; he was much smarter than the people that he was against in terms of the US."

On the other hand, launching a scathing attack on the US Supreme Court, he penned, "To show you how ridiculous the opinion is, the Court said that I’m not allowed to charge even $1 DOLLAR to any Country under IEEPA, I assume to protect other Countries, not the United States which they should be interested in protecting."

"It's my opinion that the court has been swayed by foreign interests and a political movement that is far smaller than people would ever think. It's a small movement," Trump said.

"But I am allowed to cut off any and all Trade or Business with that same Country, even imposing a Foreign Country destroying embargo, and do anything else I want to do to them — How nonsensical is that? They are saying that I have the absolute right to license, but not the right to charge a license fee. What license has ever been issued without the right to charge a fee? But now the Court has given me the unquestioned right to ban all sorts of things from coming into our Country, a much more powerful Right than many people thought we had, " he said.

Further, Trump opined that "there are methods, practices, Statutes, and other Authorities, as recognized by the entire Court and Congress, that are even stronger than the IEEPA TARIFFS, available to me as President of the United States of America and, in actuality, I was very modest in my “ask” of other Countries and Businesses because I wanted to do nothing that could sway the decision that has been rendered by the Court.

Meanwhile, the Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) hailed the Supreme Court’s ruling as a victory for Americans and the US economy.

