The highly anticipated interim trade deal between India and the United States is likely to be concluded before the end of July. However, the final signature remains entangled in emergency measures and ongoing legal shifts in Washington.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Mark Linscott, Senior Advisor at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and former Assistant U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), noted that while negotiations are progressing, they are being heavily influenced by the expiration of current temporary trade actions.

The Impact of Emergency Measures

The timeline for the deal has been disrupted by the fallout of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in February. The court curtailed the administration's ability to use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose unilateral tariffs.

Washington moved to Section 122, a "Plan B" emergency measure that allows for temporary 150-day surcharges. This has essentially forced a pause in the formalization of the broader trade pact as both sides reassess the new legal landscape.

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July Finish Line

According to Linscott, the expiration of these temporary Section 122 measures on July 24, 2026, acts as a natural deadline for the deal.

"I don’t know if there’s a formal deadline, but the two sides should conclude negotiations well before the expiration of the Section 122 tariff at the end of July," Linscott told.

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If a deal isn't signed, India risks being transitioned into the far more aggressive Section 301 category, which could see tariffs climb significantly higher than the 18% rate discussed in early February.

The U.S. is currently midway through a Section 301 investigation into Indian manufacturing and labor practices. While New Delhi has pushed for an immediate signing of the "Phase One" agreement, Washington appears to be using the ongoing probe as leverage.

Linscott confirmed that the "finalization of the interim agreement is impacted by the ongoing investigation." He suggests that the U.S. is unlikely to sign a permanent pact until there is clarity on the Section 301 findings, which are expected to reach "final action" in late July.

While both nations are reportedly very close to a resolution, the delay caused by these emergency measures has allowed new sticking points to emerge. The U.S. is seeking a global tariff architecture that demands higher reciprocity from India, particularly in the auto and electronics sectors.

For Indian exporters, the deal is likely coming, but the legal maneuvering in Washington means the most significant updates won't arrive until the eve of the July deadline.

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