India-US Trade Deal Likely Soon as Negotiations Underway: Sources

The United States reciprocal tariffs deadline is close and there are several parleys that are currently underway in Washington DC, between Indian officials as well as US officials on finalizing the proposed interim trade deal in the next few days, according to sources.

India is yet to seal the interim trade deal with the US, and negotiations regarding the same are underway.

What Does New Delhi Want From The Trade Deal?

The national capital, New Delhi is seeking greater market access for its labor-intensive goods like garments, footwear, and leather - which are major job creators.

What Does Washington Want From The Trade Deal?

Washington has its eyes on the duty concessions for its agricultural and daily products, according to officials.