India-US Trade Talks Begin Today: What To Expect From The 'Fathers Of All Deals'?

After the US Ambassador Sergio Gor declared that India and the US were just 1% away from inking the farther of all deals, the final leg of trade deliberations between both countries will begin on Monday, June 1.

The four-day long trade discussions will see Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch leading a high-level United States delegation, while the Indian delegation will be led by Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce Darpan Jain.

The discussions scheduled from June 1 to June 4 will be expanding the scope of cooperations in AI, market access, and customs and trade facilitation.

"Just last week, India had sent a team to Washington DC to finalise the last 1% of that trade deal. Next week we will welcome a US delegation here to continue those talks. We fully expect that the trade deal will be signed over the next few weeks and months,” said Gor, citing PTI.

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An Indian delegation, headed by Jain, previously traveled to Washington, DC, from April 20 to 23, 2026, for in-person meetings with their American counterparts.

What To Expect From India-US Trade Pact?

After the alternations in the tariff landscape post the SCOTUS order, India would be keen eliminating and reducing US tariffs impositions.

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Under the agreed framework, India had proposed to lower tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

Notably, US has emerged as one of India's largest trading partners given bilateral trade between countries has surged from USD 20 billion to over USD 220 billion over the past two decades.

"We fully expect that the trade deal will be signed over the next few weeks and months," Gor added.

"To carry forward the discussions, the US team led by the Chief Negotiator will be visiting India from 1st to 4th June 2026. It is proposed to finalise the details of the Interim Agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader BTA on multiple areas such as Market Access, Non-Tariff Measures, Customs and Trade Facilitation, Investment Promotion, Economic Security Alignment," the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement

Meanwhile, Gor noted that India's growing economy and infrastructure needs align well with American expertise in severals sectors such as research and development, advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure, energy, and aviation.

One of the key highlights of this proposed agreement was that the US agreed to lower tariffs on Indian goods to 18% and remove certain duties linked to India's purchase of Russian oil.