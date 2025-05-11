Guess Who’s Owing The IMF Most? India & Pakistan’s Ranks Will Surprise You!

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on May 9, 2025, approved an immediate disbursement of $1 billion (around Rs 8,500 crore) to Pakistan, bringing total disbursements under the current Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to $2.1 billion.



This development comes even as India raised strong objections to the IMF’s continued financial support to Pakistan, accusing the country of economic mismanagement and potential misuse of funds for terror-related activities.



What’s the Deal? Breakdown of IMF’s EFF to Pakistan

The latest aid is part of a 37-month EFF approved on September 25, 2024, which allows Pakistan to access a total of $7 billion. Alongside this, the IMF Executive Board also greenlit a new arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), giving Pakistan access to an additional $1.4 billion.



The IMF’s backing of Pakistan, however, continues to draw criticism, particularly from India.



India Slams IMF for Bailing Out Pakistan Yet Again

India responded sharply to the new disbursal. Referring to Pakistan as a serial defaulter, Indian authorities questioned the IMF’s rationale for continuing to support a country that has repeatedly failed to meet loan conditions.



New Delhi’s concerns extend beyond economics. It cited “the potential misuse of fungible IMF loans by Pakistan for military aggression and state-sponsored terrorism.”

Pakistan’s IMF Loan Track Record: A Serial Borrower

Since 1958, Pakistan has entered 25 separate loan deals with the IMF, amounting to $44.57 billion, according to IMF data. Out of this, $28.2 billion has been disbursed, while Pakistan still owes the IMF $8.3 billion.





Notably, since 2019 alone, the country has entered four IMF programs, underlining its growing reliance on international bailouts.



A 2021 United Nations report even called the Pakistan military the country’s largest conglomerate, noting its deep entrenchment in the civilian economy—including platforms like the Special Investment Facilitation Council.



Top 10 Countries with Highest IMF Debt (2025 Edition)

Amid these geopolitical tensions, the IMF’s latest financial report (as of May 8, 2025) ranks the top 10 countries with the highest outstanding IMF debt:





1 Argentina $40.26 billion 2 Ukraine $10.80 billion 3 Egypt $8.46 billion 4 Ecuador $6.38 billion 5 Pakistan $6.10 billion 6 Kenya $3.02 billion 7 Angola $2.84 billion 8 Côte d’Ivoire $2.63 billion 9 Ghana $2.46 billion 10 Bangladesh $1.98 billion