India Withdraws Over 25 Quality Control Orders, Boosting MSME Competitiveness Amid Import Risks

India's decision to withdraw Quality Control Orders (QCOs) on more than 25 industrial raw materials is likely to ease compliance burdens and reduce costs for MSMEs, but the move risks unleashing a wave of low-priced imports from China, said Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) in a latest report on Friday.

The report further warned that while the rollback corrects years of regulatory overreach, the abrupt nature of the withdrawal leaves domestic manufacturers exposed at a time when anti-dumping duties have also lapsed, creating what GTRI calls a "protection vacuum."

GTRI in its report suggested that India needs a phased QCO reset backed by real-time import monitoring and swift trade-remedy action to prevent predatory pricing and safeguard upstream capacity while keeping input costs competitive for user industry, small firms, exporters.

Coming into effect from November 13, the government removed mandatory BIS certification for critical inputs in the textiles, plastics and metals sectors, including polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC, ABS, polycarbonate, Terephthalic Acid, Mono Ethylene Glycol, polyester and viscose fibres, aluminium, zinc, tin, lead and nickel.

Advertisement

This marked the first major rollback of a QCO system that ballooned from 14 items in 2017 to nearly 800 by 2025. Initially intended for consumer-facing products and safety-critical goods, QCOs expanded into basic industrial inputs where no inherent safety risk existed, GTRI said.

The move, GTRI highlighted, resulted in removing port delays, higher working-capital requirements, and raw-material prices that were 15-20% above global levels, hurting downstream industries ranging from textiles to packaging and engineering plastics.

Advertisement

However, the abrupt withdrawal has created a protection gap. Domestic producers of polymers, man-made fibres and non-ferrous metals had relied on QCOs, and earlier, anti-dumping duties, to offset India's well-known cost disadvantages in power, logistics and finance. Both protections have now vanished, the report mentioned.