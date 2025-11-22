India–Israel FTA Deliberations To Begin, Piyush Goyal Inks Terms of Reference

During his Israel visit, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal inked the terms of reference for the India–Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The talks on enhancing bilatral trade ties between both nations covered sectors such as agriculture, technology, innovation and trade.

Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter also shared Israel's 25-year food-security roadmap, its advanced seed-improvement strategies and the country’s global leadership in water-reuse technologies for agriculture.

As part of his engagements,Piyush Goyal also witnesed Israel's drip irrigation systems, stent technologies and the Iron Dome system, along with demonstrations of emerging future technologies and immersive virtual-reality solutions.

He described the Peres Center as an inspiring institution that reflects Israel’s journey of creativity, innovation and social impact.

The Minister also experienced Israel’s advancements in mobility solutions through an autonomous-drive demonstration by Mobileye, highlighting precision engineering in next-generation mobility.

Goyal also visited Kibbutz Ramat Rachel, where he observed its model of cooperative living, sustainable agricultural practices and community-driven innovation. These interactions offered valuable insights into Israel’s technological strengths and its approach to rural development and sustainability.