Updated 3 March 2026 at 13:37 IST

Qatar Outage Forces Indian Energy Majors to Ration Industrial Gas Supply

India’s state-run gas majors began slashing supplies to factories on Tuesday afternoon. The move follows a disruption at QatarEnergy, which suspended all production at its Ras Laffan complex after drone strikes crippled infrastructure.

Shourya Jha
Energy | Image: Pexels

This is a developing story 

Published By : Shourya Jha

Published On: 3 March 2026 at 13:29 IST