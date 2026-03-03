Updated 3 March 2026 at 13:37 IST
Qatar Outage Forces Indian Energy Majors to Ration Industrial Gas Supply
India’s state-run gas majors began slashing supplies to factories on Tuesday afternoon. The move follows a disruption at QatarEnergy, which suspended all production at its Ras Laffan complex after drone strikes crippled infrastructure.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Energy | Image: Pexels
India’s state-run gas majors began slashing supplies to factories on Tuesday afternoon. The move follows a disruption at QatarEnergy, which suspended all production at its Ras Laffan complex after drone strikes crippled infrastructure. For India, which relies on Qatar for over half of its LNG, the fallout was immediate.
Advertisement
This is a developing story
Published By : Shourya Jha
Published On: 3 March 2026 at 13:29 IST