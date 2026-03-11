Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 11 March 2026 at 15:33 IST

Indian Fintech Firm Cred Gets Payment Aggregator Nod from Central Bank

The licence would allow Cred to sign up merchants, collect payments on their behalf across payment instruments, and handle settlement and refunds.

Thomson Reuters
Follow : Google News Icon  
Indian Fintech Firm Cred Gets Payment Aggregator Nod from Central Bank
Indian Fintech Firm Cred Gets Payment Aggregator Nod from Central Bank | Image: Pexels

Mumbai: India's Cred, backed by Tiger Global and Peak XV, has received approval from the country's central bank to operate as a payment aggregator, the fintech firm said on Wednesday.

The licence would allow Cred to sign up merchants, collect payments on their behalf across payment instruments, and handle settlement and refunds.

The company managed payments worth 8.5 trillion rupees ($92.40 billion) for 15 million users in the fiscal year ended March 2025, the firm said. 

Advertisement

Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 11 March 2026 at 15:33 IST