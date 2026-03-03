Indian Markets Closed Today, But Global Signals Hint at Volatile Opening for Nifty and Sensex

Global market movements suggest that domestic benchmarks could open on a volatile note | Image: Republic

While Indian equity markets remained closed for the holiday, global market movements suggest that domestic benchmarks could open on a volatile note in the next trading session.

Escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, rising crude oil prices and currency weakness have unsettled global markets. Thus, raising concerns about how Indian equities may react when trading resumes.

Global risk sentiment deteriorated after the military escalation involving the United States, Israel and Iran, triggering a broad “risk-off” mood across equities. As a result, experts believe that Indian benchmarks such as the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex may see a sharp move when markets reopen.

Global Cues Signal Possible Gap Opening

The offshore indicator GIFT Nifty, which trades in GIFT City, offered a glimpse of market sentiment.

GIFT Nifty was trading in the 24,390–24,400 range, thus, implying a possible gap-down opening of roughly 470–520 points for the Nifty 50 when Indian markets resume trading.

Weak global cues have also added to the uncertainty. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2.92%, while Germany’s DAX fell nearly 2.9%, hence reflecting investor anxiety triggered by the geopolitical escalation and rising energy prices.

Markets Were Already Under Pressure

Domestic markets had already shown signs of stress in the last trading session before the holiday.

On March 2, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,865.70, down 312.95 points (-1.24%), while the Sensex ended at 80,238.85, declining 1,048.34 points (-1.29%). The Nifty Bank slipped 689.35 points (-1.14%) to settle at 59,839.65.

Market volatility also spiked, with the India VIX jumping 25.01% to 17.13. This signalled heightened investor nervousness ahead of potential global shocks.

One of the biggest concerns for Indian markets is the sharp rise in oil prices. Brent Crude has surged to around $82.24 per barrel, raising worries about India’s import bill and inflation outlook.

India imports nearly 88% of its crude oil requirements, meaning sustained oil price increases can have macroeconomic implications. Analysts estimate that every $1 rise in crude oil prices increases India’s annual import bill by roughly $1.5 billion, widening the trade deficit and putting pressure on corporate margins.

At the same time, the Indian Rupee weakened to around 91.53 against the US dollar, adding to the pressure.

FII Selling vs DII Support

Another factor is the divergence between foreign and domestic institutional investors.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have remained aggressive sellers, offloading ₹7,536 crore worth of equities in the last session. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, attempted to stabilise the market by purchasing ₹12,292 crore worth of shares.

While domestic liquidity has provided some support, the scale of global uncertainty could continue to drive volatility in the near term.

Different sectors are expected to react differently to the current macro environment.

Industries heavily dependent on fuel costs, such as aviation and paints, could face pressure due to rising crude oil prices. Banking stocks may also see weakness amid concerns about inflation and potential monetary tightening.

On the other hand, defence stocks could benefit from heightened geopolitical tensions, while upstream oil exploration companies may gain from higher crude price realisations.

Krishna Patwari, Founder and Managing Director of Wealth Wisdom India Pvt. Ltd. (WWIPL), said global signals indicate heightened volatility ahead for Indian equities.

“Though Indian markets are closed today, global trends indicate elevated volatility that could impact Nifty and Sensex at the next opening. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia have pressured US and Asian equities, and this may translate into a gap-up or gap-down opening in sectors sensitive to crude oil, such as banking, auto, and aviation,” he said.

Patwari added that the broader economic environment may also pose challenges in the coming weeks.