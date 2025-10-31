Republic World
Updated 31 October 2025 at 07:24 IST

IOC Purchases Russian Crude Oil From Non-Sanctioned Entities

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, has bought five cargoes of Russian oil for December arrival from non-sanctioned entities, traders said.

Thomson Reuters
The refiner has bought about 3.5 million barrels of ESPO at about parity to Dubai quotes for delivery at an eastern Indian port in December, one of the trade sources said.

(This is a developing story)

