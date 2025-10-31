Updated 31 October 2025 at 07:24 IST
IOC Purchases Russian Crude Oil From Non-Sanctioned Entities
Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, has bought five cargoes of Russian oil for December arrival from non-sanctioned entities, traders said.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
IOC I Russian Crude Oil | Image: Unsplash
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed
Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, has bought five cargoes of Russian oil for December arrival from non-sanctioned entities, traders said.
The refiner has bought about 3.5 million barrels of ESPO at about parity to Dubai quotes for delivery at an eastern Indian port in December, one of the trade sources said.
Advertisement
(This is a developing story)
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 31 October 2025 at 07:24 IST